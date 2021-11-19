R.P. Lumber acquiring Alexander Lumber

EDWARDSVILLE (WMBD) — Aurora-based Alexander Lumber Co. hsa been acquired by R.P. Lumber Co., Inc.

The 130-year-old family-owned company operates in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The transaction, whose terms of the deal were not disclosed, will close on Friday, Dec. 3.

Based in Edwardsville, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, and Wyoming. In early 2021, R.P. Lumber entered the Iowa market by acquiring 3 locations in two separate transactions.

“For five generations, Alexander Lumber has been our family’s identity,” said Watt Alexander, Board Chair of Alexander Lumber. “It has shaped our lives and our relationships to one another, but time has caught up with us. As our family has grown and spread across the country, we’ve lost the cohesiveness and focus that previously enabled us to transition leadership from one generation to the next.”

In addition to the expansion of its store footprint in Illinois and Iowa, R.P. Lumber will open the door to Wisconsin, where Alexander presently operates two stores and one sales office, as well as expanding its truss manufacturing capabilities and geographic reach with the addition of a robust production facility in northern Illinois.

“Alexander Lumber has always led by example,” said Robert L. Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “They are an industry giant with deep roots and a sterling reputation that has remained intact for decades. We are in a tough business and they are a company that I have always admired. Alexander Lumber leadership cares deeply about their staff and customers, and we intend to preserve that commitment,” added Plummer.