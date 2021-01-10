Rep. Darren Bailey collapses during House floor debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey suffered a medical emergency Sunday at the Illinois capitol.

Video shows Bailey was wheeled out of the Bank of Springfield Center on a stretcher after experiencing a medical emergency during House floor debate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.

