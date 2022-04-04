SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be coming to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act.

According to an article from the Chicago Sun-Times, since Jan. 1, dozens of defendants in Cook County committed additional crimes during what was called “Essential movement time.” The act allowed them at least two days away from home confinement as they awaited trial.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) said this is one of the provisions of the sweeping criminal justice reform bill lawmakers are looking at changing.

“It’s not an issue anywhere outside of Cook County, frankly, but it is an issue in Cook County. So it looks like we are going to make a refinement to that to give judges discretion in that regard. We’re going to put the onus and the decision back in the hands of judges in regard to that specific issue,” Gordon-Booth said.