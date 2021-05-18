Rep. Luft joins house republicans call for reform after LaSalle veteran’s home outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois House Republicans are calling for reform and accountability for mismanagement of the department of veterans affairs.

Tuesday, House Republicans held a press conference about the mismanagement of the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle County Veteran’s Home that caused the death of 36 veterans.

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Woodhull) put the blame on Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“This was a failure of the Pritzker administration to manage their employees and ensure compliance of his own Illinois executive orders and CDC guidance,” Swanson said.

State Rep. Mark Luft (R-Pekin) said it is the state’s duty to make sure veterans living in state homes are cared for.

“We will never be able to fully repay them for what they have done, but it is our duty to try to ensure that the final years they have here that they are cared for, not ignored, not mistreated, and certainly not forgotten,” Luft said.

Luft said he will work with House Republicans to ensure that a similar event will not happen again.

“We must get to the bottom of what transpired at our veteran homes, and make sure that this never happens again,” Luft said. “I’m confident in the gentlemen standing behind me, that they are driven and will do everything possible to help structure an environment to make sure this never does happen again, and I will stand next to them the whole way.”

State Rep. David Welter (R-Morris) said House Republicans will move policies forward to make sure a similar outbreak won’t happen again.