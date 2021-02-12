Rep. Spain elected Chairman of House Republican campaign effort

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — House Republicans chose State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) to spearhead the Republican campaign effort moving forward.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday evening, Feb. 9, House Republicans elected Spain as the Chairman of the Illinois House of Representatives to lead future campaigning efforts, including candidate recruitment and fundraising.

“I thank my colleagues for their vote of confidence as we look to build upon our successes from the last cycle,” Spain said in a statement. “To be clear, I am taking on this role with the sole purpose of making Republicans the majority party in the Illinois House in the election following the remap.”

Spain previously served on the House Republican Organization’s (HRO) Executive Board, where he helped build hundreds of individual contributors to defeat four incumbent Democrats in the 2020 election cycle.

“I am excited to have Ryan Spain take the helm at the HRO,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Burr Ridge). “Ryan’s ascent within the caucus and General Assembly has been remarkable. Ryan is dedicated to our mission of gaining the majority, and he will serve the party well.”