Breaking News
Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Report: Gov. Pritzker to close Illinois schools for remainder of academic year

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce the closure of the state’s schools for the remainder of the school year, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The decision will be announced Friday afternoon, sources tell the paper.

The move would restrict in-person classroom instruction for the remainder of the academic school year.

Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30th, but the Governor has hinted that he may extend it into May in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty-seven states have already closed schools for the remainder of the school year, according to Education Week.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News