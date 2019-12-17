Report: Central Illinois courthouses rated on lactation accommodation

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Some Illinois parents say they shouldn’t have to choose between upholding their civic duties and breastfeeding their child. In 2018, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed an act ensuring equal access to courts and privacy for breastfeeding.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois wanted to make sure courthouses around the state were complying. Researchers found most of Central Illinois met requirements ranging on a 10 point scale.

“I’m creating food for my child,” said Judith Miller, ACLU of Illinois Client. “You don’t manufacture food in a bathroom.”

Inside an ACLU 10 page study are findings on whether 77 Illinois counties meet requirements set forth by Public Act 100-0947.

Breastfeeding has sort of risen to the top as far as a basic fundamental health issue in our country. So the government agencies put time, money and effort into creating programs that help women to initiate and continue breastfeeding. Polly Kocher, Outpatient Lactation Consultant | OSF Healthcare

The law requires courthouses to have a private designated space, outlets, tables and chairs for women to breastfeed or pump. Best practices include those items, plus a sink with running water where possible, among other amenities.

“It’s important that women know that they can count on there being a place to go when they go into a public building,” said Kocher. “They don’t have to have special accommodations made on the fly.”

Central Illinois’ numbers show the county with the lowest score was Livingston County with 5 points out of 10. The highest was LaSalle County’s governmental center with a 9. McLean, Peoria and Tazewell counties all received an 8.

“We were surprised at the results,” said Rená Parker, a Child Court Administrator with the Peoria 10th Judicial Circuit. “We do meet all the requirements pursuant to the statute. We’re 100% in compliance with that statute. We do know that this space is actively used. We know that it’s important to the jurors. We know they are the high volume users.”

19 of the 77 counties surveyed didn’t have a designated lactation space.

Other Central Illinois counties with their respective ratings:

Fulton County, 6

Knox County, 0

Logan County, 8

McDonough County 7

Vermillion County, 7

Woodford County, 7

Illinois law requires that county courthouses across the state have a private lactation room or area outside of the bathroom for members of the public to express breast milk. But simply designating a space for lactation is meaningless if members of the public cannot access that space when they need it. We have compiled a checklist of best practices that courthouses should follow to ensure that their policies and practices regarding lactation space access for members of the public are workable and effective.