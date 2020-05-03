Restaurants partner to feed workers combating virus outbreak

MARION, Ill. (Southern Illinoisan) — A group of award-winning barbecue restaurants in southern Illinois are partnering to provide meals for health care employees and other workers battling on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hands of Hope foundation will collaborate with the eateries through a program called Operation BBQ’d Hope to provide meals for about 4,000 people at Heartland Regional Medical Center, Herrin Hospital, St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The Southern Illinoisan reports that the group served their first meal last Tuesday at Heartland.

More meals are planned for May 5 in Murphysboro and May 7 in Carbondale.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected