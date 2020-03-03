Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens

Review board strips Rod Blagojevich of law license

State News

by: Ben Bradley, WGN

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 19: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich signs autographs after arriving at O’Hare International Airport following his release from prison on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Today President Trump commuted the prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat after Obama was elected president. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — An attorney review board has stripped former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich of his license to practice law.

The move was expected despite President Trump’s decision to release Blagojevich from prison early.

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found Blagojevich engaged in a pattern of “dishonest and deceptive conduct. 

Additionally, they said he has “not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

The Illinois Supreme Court previously suspended Blagojevich’s law license indefinitely after his conviction on counts of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

Blagojevich came home from a Colorado prison last month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Local school districts prepare against potential coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local school districts prepare against potential coronavirus outbreak"

Ron Pate talks about Mutual Assistance Program through Ameren Illinois

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ron Pate talks about Mutual Assistance Program through Ameren Illinois"

Tazewell County Election Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell County Election Security"

Lincoln Plane Crash Live Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Plane Crash Live Shot"

Drone Footage from Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone Footage from Crash"

4 YEAR OLD MISSING

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 YEAR OLD MISSING"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News