Review board strips Rod Blagojevich of law license

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich signs autographs after arriving at O'Hare International Airport following his release from prison on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Today President Trump commuted the prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama's vacant Senate seat after Obama was elected president.

CHICAGO (WGN) — An attorney review board has stripped former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich of his license to practice law.

The move was expected despite President Trump’s decision to release Blagojevich from prison early.

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found Blagojevich engaged in a pattern of “dishonest and deceptive conduct.

Additionally, they said he has “not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

The Illinois Supreme Court previously suspended Blagojevich’s law license indefinitely after his conviction on counts of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

Blagojevich came home from a Colorado prison last month.