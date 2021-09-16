Rockford Police Officer shot while sitting in squad car, saved by bulletproof vest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a four-year veteran of the police force was shot while sitting in his squad car early Thursday morning, but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

According to police, officers were in the area of S. 3rd and Pope Streets around 1 a.m. this morning when a shot rang out close by.

Officials said the bullet went through the passenger door of the vehicle and struck the officer, who reported feeling pain in his side. Police said the bullet did not penetrate his ballistic vest and was later found on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The officer was checked out at a local hospital as a precaution, but was otherwise uninjured.

Police are actively searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.