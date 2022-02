CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Once again, grocery giant Schnucks will be closing its doors early due to safety concerns related to the weather.

The following Illinois stores will close at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:

Bloomington

Normal

Peoria

Pekin

Carbondale

Centralia

Mahomet

Savoy

Springfield

Urbana

The stores will open at the normal time on Friday, Feb. 4, according to a press release.