School district makes 3D equipment for hospital workers

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An area hospital is thanking a local school district for its recent donation of helpful equipment. Ball-Chatham School District (BCSD) made and delivered 275 ear savers made on 3D printers to HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Four 3D printers normally used in the STEM program at Glenwood Middle School are being used to make the devices. They help prevent discomfort for those wearing protective masks for long periods of time.







“This has created a great opportunity for our school community to coordinate a real-world cooperative effort to assist our frontline workers in the fight to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases,” said Dr. Douglas Wood, superintendent of BCSD. “This demonstrates to our students how a resource they work with in the STEM lab at school is put to practical use in the workplace.”

“All of our colleagues are now wearing protective masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Allison Paul, chief nursing officer at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. “These ear savers make it much more comfortable to wear protective masks for hours at a time. We are so thankful to the Ball-Chatham School District for this donation that will help keep our colleagues more comfortable while staying safe.” The district will donate a total of 750 ear savers once they’re completed.