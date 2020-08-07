Search continues for missing boys in Illinois River

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two boys are missing after they were last seen playing in the shallow waters of the Illinois River.
Officials say the two boys, ages 12 and 15, were in the shallows around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
In a press release issued by the fire department, it says, “The two boys were last seen wading in the shallow water near the Burlington North Santa Fe Bridge when they apparently waded out to far, got caught up in the current and disappeared.”
Several crews spent the night looking for the two boys.
The search continues.
