Searchers recover body of one of two boys missing in river

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (AP) — The body of a boy, one of two who went missing late Thursday, has been pulled by the Illinois River at Beardstown, officials announced Friday.

Searchers recovered the identified boy early Friday near a railroad bridge in Beardstown in central Illinois city. The location is where the boys, aged 12 and 15, were last seen. Officials didn’t state which boy’s body was found.

Officials of the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department say the boys apparently waded too far into the river and were caught in the river’s current.

Dive teams from Fulton and Mason counties joined members of other agencies, including the Illinois State Police, in the search for the boys.

A search continued into late Friday for the other missing boy.

