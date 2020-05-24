Sen. Dick Durbin gives virtual commencement speech for Illinois’ 2020 graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) offered words of encouragement to those who belong to the 2020 graduation class.

He released a virtual commencement speech, Saturday, congratulating this years’ graduates for pushing through a difficult year.

Sen. Durbin acknowledged the many traditions and special moments that were canceled due to COVID-19, but said it all adds to the graduates’ stories.

“Nothing that anyone can say can make up for the things you’ve lost because of this crazy virus,” Durbin said.

He also gave the graduates uplifting advice by referencing Harry Potter.

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light,” Durbin said. “Class of 2020, nothing about this is fair but there’s a light within your reach. You are the most resilient, innovative generation in America.”

Durbin said he wants to remind Illinois’ 2020 graduates there’s no pandemic strong enough to stop them from following their dreams.