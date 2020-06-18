Sen. Dick Durbin talks accountability, police reform

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) ─ In the wake of the country’s civil unrest, both sides of Congress have proposed legislation for police reform.

Last week, Democrats introduced the “Justice in Policing Act” and Wednesday Republicans countered with the “Justice Act.”

Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who said he’s recently been out on the streets with those protesting at Black Lives Matters rallies, spoke in support of Justice in Policing Act, saying the country knows there are those with a badge and gun who misuse their authority and changes need to happen.

“We’ve got to put an end to racism when it comes to law enforcement and that’s what this bill sets out to do,” Durbin said.

Durbin said key points in the Justice in Policing Act include: banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, mandating training on racial, religious, and discriminatory for law enforcement, eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement (allowing individuals to recover damages in civil court when law enforcement officers violate their constitutional rights), and mandating the use of body cams.

“We’re going to really make sure those who wear that badge understands their responsibility to everybody Black, White, and Brown in America,” Durbin said. “We’re going to minimize the use of force. We’re going to make sure there’s accountability for those who misuse their authority.”

The GOP’s counter bill proposes restrictions on chokeholds, enhanced use-of-force databases, and new commissions to study law enforcement and race.

Republican Senator Tim Scott said the package will focus on training officers to de-escalate situations, looking at officer misconduct and the necessity for transparency, and using increased data collection to help improve policing.

“We have to have the right information so that we can direct our resources as a federal government to making sure that the outcomes lead to safer officers and safer suspects,” Scott said

Durbin said both bills are expected to head to the floor for debate next week.

“It remains to be seen as to whether or not this is anything more than just a procedural opportunity or whether it actually turns into a real negotiation over legislation,” Durbin said. “I hope it’s the latter.”