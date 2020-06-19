Sen. Durbin calls for investigations into the use of federal police during Washington D.C. protests

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is one of several U.S. Senators that is requesting the Government Accountability Office to investigate the use of law enforcement and military personnel during protests in Washington D.C. following the death of George Floyd.

In a letter to the Comptroller of the Government Accountability Office Gene Dodaro, Sen. Durbin stated the use of force against Americans was abhorrent.

“The use of force against Americans on June 1 at Lafayette Square was abhorrent and shocking. This event alone provides substantial reason to question whether the Administration’s response to the demonstrations was organized, accountable, and consistent with applicable laws and the Constitution,” Durbin stated. “Public statements by the President expressing his intent to ‘dominate the streets’ and describing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, rather than a civilian official, as ‘in charge’ of responding to civil unrest, only add to our grave concerns.”

In the letter, Sen. Durbin hopes the Government Accountability Office clarifies Who ordered the area around Lafayette Square to be cleared and who instructed the Park Police and Secret Service to use chemical irritants on protesters.

The letter was also signed by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and 12 other senators.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected