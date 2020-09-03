Serial killer podcast leads to bones found in Peru

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities found bones along May Road just outside of an old truck wash after a serial killer podcast revealed information about a murder that took place nearby.

On Tuesday, Florida profiler Phil Chalmers released a podcast in which he interviewed 61-year-old convicted serial killer Dellmus Colvin. In the interview, Colvin revealed he met a woman at a truck stop in LaSalle whom he murdered and left naked in a wooded area behind an old truck wash.

He described his victim as a white female who had blonde hair.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan was live at the scene Thursday.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News