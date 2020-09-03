Serial killer podcast leads to bones found in Peru

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities found bones along May Road just outside of an old truck wash after a serial killer podcast revealed information about a murder that took place nearby.

On Tuesday, Florida profiler Phil Chalmers released a podcast in which he interviewed 61-year-old convicted serial killer Dellmus Colvin. In the interview, Colvin revealed he met a woman at a truck stop in LaSalle whom he murdered and left naked in a wooded area behind an old truck wash.

He described his victim as a white female who had blonde hair.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan was live at the scene Thursday.

