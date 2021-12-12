Settlement with Volkswagen on emissions nets Illinois $3.6M

In this Tuesday, May 14, 2019 photo, an e-Golf car is fixed with a charging station during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, Germany. Automaker Volkswagen is raising the bar for its plunge into battery powered cars, saying it will reach its goal of 1 million e-autos per year two years earlier than planned. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials have agreed to a $3.6 million settlement in a lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America for tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

The agreement reached late last week requires Volkswagen to pay $300 for each of the nearly 12,000 affected vehicles in Illinois.

The case was a separate action by the Illinois attorney general’s office after Volkswagen signed a consent decree with the Justice Department in October 2016. Volkswagen had admitted a year earlier that it had installed elaborate software in diesel car models which suspended pollution controls except when the vehicles underwent emissions testing.

Illinois was awarded $108 million in that settlement.

The attorney general lawsuit in November 2016 alleged that Volkswagen had implemented a recall on 11,974 Illinois vehicles in 2014 for the purpose of enhancing the fraudulent emissions-control devices.

The $300-per-car agreement brings the total award to $3.592 million, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced.

Automobiles that were affected have 2.0-liter or 3.0-liter Volkswagen or Audi engines.