Singer Brett Young added to Illinois State Fair lineup

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 10: Country artist Brett Young performs at the Ryman Auditorium on October 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Country singer Brett Young will perform this summer’s Illinois State Fair.

Young will take the grandstand stage on Aug. 20, with opening act Russell Dickerson, Agriculture Department officials said.

Young is an Academy of Country Music Award winner and was the 2018 ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

The fair is Aug. 12 to 22 at the state fairgrounds in Springfield. Among the other grandstand, performers are Sammy Hagar & The Circle, George Thorogood with 38 Special, the I Love the 90′s Tour and a free Neil Diamond tribute.