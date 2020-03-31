Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order through April 30 as total number of cases hits just under 6,000

CHICAGO (WGN/WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will officially extend the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30.

On Tuesday at his daily COVID-19 news conference, the governor said he will sign an executive order on Wednesday. There are now 5,994 cases of COVID-19 statewide, and 99 people have died from the virus. This is an increase of 937 new cases and 26 more deaths.

More than 35,000 people have been tested for the virus, with 54 counties testing positive, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Watch the full press conference here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.