SPECIAL REPORT: Road to Reopening

(WMBD) — The COVID-19 pandemic started 15 months ago, forcing a shutdown across the state of Illinois.

Tomorrow, that all changes, as June 11 marks the end of pandemic-driven restrictions across the state.

Over the next hour, WMBD and sister stations in Champaign, Rockford, and the Quad Cities take a look ahead at the state fully reopening and what brought Illinois to this point.

The special includes stories and roundtable discussions about vaccinations, the current state of healthcare, and the rebounding economy.

It will also look at how the pandemic affected education and where schools are headed into the fall.

Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell shared his exclusive interviews with Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.