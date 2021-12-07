Springfield Police: 13-year-old arrested in connection to school threat messages

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a 13-year-old in relation to a school threat sent out on Dec. 3.

According to the police, at about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 3, they responded to a report of threatening text messages received by a Washington Middle School student.

Police said the messages were allegedly sent by a male student at Washington Middle School, who stated that he had a rifle and was going to bring it to school. The messages further alluded to a possible shooting occurring at Washington Middle School.

The threat was quickly put under an investigation, which resulted in a warrant being issued. Officers said they arrested a 13-year-old male student on Dec. 6 in connection to this school threat.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.

While some people may feel that social media posts are anonymous, they in fact leave a digital evidence trail, and those found to be responsible will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly, said Springfield Police.