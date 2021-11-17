Springfield Police: 18-year-old dies after being stabbed at school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street at about 2:25 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male student who was stabbed to his chest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but did not survive.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers found out there was another victim of this incident, a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Springfield Police are currently investigating this incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about this can call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788- 8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.