Start of July brings increase to Illinois minimum wage

by: AP Newsroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins. The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1. Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher.

The county will increase to $13 per hour on Wednesday and the city to $13.50 for small employers and $14 for employers with 21 or more employees. 

