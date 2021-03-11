State of Illinois partnering with rural hospitals to ensure more COVID vaccines in rural areas

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Nine critical access hospitals have been selected as part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot program to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID vaccine.

Hopedale Medical Complex is one of these locations. This phase specifically targets rural communities.

Starting this week, the state will provide a combined total of nearly 6,000 vaccine doses per week to nine critical access hospitals. This is in addition to the allocated doses the state distributes to existing health care partners, such as local health departments and pharmacies.

Vaccines will be available to residents by appointment only. Critical access hospitals will first prioritize their patient base before expanding their vaccine capacity to the broader community.

Sites participating in the program include: