State officials announce event ban, more COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois now has 32 cases of COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

All events that are estimated to have 250 or more, private or public, should be canceled or postponed until May 1, Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said. These new precautionary measures were developed with large events and gatherings in mind and will promote social distancing practices. The governor mandated that all events of 1,000 or more are canceled immediately.

“The guidance I am issuing today is for the entire state of Illinois. We have seen what works and what doesn’t work from other countries around the world – especially in the earliest days of community spread of this virus. Don’t be fooled into thinking your community is immune,” Pritzker said. “I am not going to hesitate to take the most aggressive measures possible to protect the people of our state. We need to reduce social contact in order to try and control the spread of the virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at one time. We all have responsibilities to the most vulnerable among us and that means making sacrifices in the immediate term.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.