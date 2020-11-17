UPDATE: Abducted 4-year-old has been located

UPDATE: According to Illinois State police Liam J. Barbarasa has been located and is safe.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WMBD) — At the request of the Bridgeview Police Department, the Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 4-year-old.

Liam J. Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station in Bridgeview Ill. around 5:37 p.m. Monday.

Barbarasa was in a running vehicle outside the 7-eleven when an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile silhouette van, with an Illinois license plate L703520 and a U.S. Marine Corps sticker on the back.

Barbarasa is about 4 feet tall with Blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks, and no shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

