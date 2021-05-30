State Treasurer Michael Frerichs reminds military families of more than 100 medals waiting to be claimed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today reminded military families that

the treasurer’s office holds more than 100 military medals and ribbons that were surrendered as

unclaimed property.

The medals, typically forgotten inside a bank safe deposit box or abandoned at a storage facility, were surrendered to the state treasurer’s office after there had been no contact with their owners for at least five years.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor the sacrifices of our military members and their families,”

Frerichs said. “These medals are a daily reminder of the sacrifices that others have made for our

country and it is important that these special honors are reunited with their proper owners.”

Since 2015, Frerichs has returned seven Purple Heart Medals, along with other military medals

and paperwork.

The treasurer’s office has more than 100 unclaimed military medals and ribbons. Military medals and ribbons are never auctioned and are kept until the owners or family members are found.

The Illinois treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts,

insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private

entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners.

Because thousands of items are surrendered two times a year, residents should check I-Cash every six months.