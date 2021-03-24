State Trooper assists with baby delivery on I-55

ELIGIN, Ill. (WMBD) — District 2 Illinois State Police Trooper Lanny Finn helped deliver a baby on Interstate 55 near Eligin Wednesday, March 24.

According to Illinois State Police, Finn responded to the medical emergency around 7:40 a.m. When Finn and emergency medical services arrived on the scene, the mother had already delivered the baby inside the vehicle. Finn provided a blanket for the baby.

Both the baby and mother were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Finn gave the vehicle’s male driver a lift to the same hospital.

Illinois State Police District 2 Commander Captain Michael Kraft said Finn was prepared to help.

“As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived,” Kraft said.

Finn was formally based out of District 8 in Metamora.