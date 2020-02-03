Statewide marijuana sales hit just under $40M in first month

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019, file photo, marijuana equipment sits on display along a window at the Minerva medical cannabis dispensary in Santa Fe, N.M. The U.S. government is explicitly barring federal dollars for opioid addiction treatment from being used on medical marijuana. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Adult-use cannabis sales reached nearly $40 million in sales in the first month of recreational marijuana being legalized.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office released the numbers on Tuesday, showing sales totaled $39,247,840.83 in 31 days. Dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items over the 31-day period. Also, sales to Illinois residents totaled $30,611,632.22, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,636,208.61.

“The successful launch of Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Pritzker. “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses last month. The applications are available on the Department’s website here.

IDOA will begin accepting completed applications on Feb. 14 and all cannabis infuser, transporter and craft Grower applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 16.