Storm prompts about 1,000 flight cancellations in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill.– A winter storm threatening the Chicago area with ice and snow has prompted the cancellation of about 1,000 flights at Chicago’s two main airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation’s online flight-tracking website showed that as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday about 950 flight cancellations were reported at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and more than 50 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport.

The department says that delays at O’Hare and Midway were averaging around 15 minutes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, flood watch and lakeshore flood warning for the Chicago metropolitan area and a winter storm warning for adjacent areas of northwestern Illinois.