U of I students to vote on mascot again

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illiniwek Chief has been retired for more than a decade, but for the second consecutive year students at UI have a chance to back a new mascot.

Students will vote Wednesday and Thursday about whether to make the Kingfisher bird their new mascot. The vote is not binding, it is just a way to see what the student body wants. A student pitched the idea in October. One we talked with Tuesday does not think it aligns with Illini tradition.

“I like the bird itself, it’s a cool looking logo, but I don’t think it represents the Illini in any way,” says Sophomore Joe Longo. “Other than it being orange and blue. If it passes I’m not going to be too mad, cause like I said it’s pretty cool looking. I don’t think it ties into our tradition and all that here. I’m opposed to it, but not crazy opposed to it.”

Last year students voted down making the Alma Otter the university’s mascot.