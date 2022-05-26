URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old was recently arrested after he was accused of stealing a car in Champaign on Sunday.

The teenager had been convicted five times for possessing stolen vehicles before he was arrested again on Monday.

According to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, the 14-year-old was accused of stealing a car that belonged to an Uber driver who left his car unlocked to run inside the Target store in Campustown for a quick errand.

About 25 hours after the car was reported stolen, Champaign Police spotted the vehicle and saw a young male driver with several passengers inside. They arrested the driver, the 14-year-old, in the 1300 block of Mariner Drive.

The teen was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing justice and failure to comply with his home detention. He is currently on parole.

Rietz also charged two other teenagers who were accused of involving in the confrontation with Champaign Police when they attempted to gather information about the passengers in the stolen car.

Rietz said a 15-year-old was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly spitting on a police officer and aggravated resisting a police officer for running from another officer who hurt his leg while chasing the teen. He was released to his grandmother.

The other teenager, a 16-year-old, was charged with resisting a peace officer after he was accused of running from police who saw him walking near where the stolen car had been abandoned. He is currently on parole for mob action.