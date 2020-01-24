Texas man sentenced to 20 years on child sex charges, pornography in Logan County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Texas man has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being found guilty for the production and distribution of child pornography and sexual assault of a minor.

Illinois State Police (ISP) on Friday said 25-year-old Javier J. Joiner, of Arlington, Texas was sentenced earlier this week to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. Joiner must serve at least 50% of the sentence.

An investigation by the ISP and Lincoln Police Department revealed that beginning in September 2018, after meeting on a social media site, Joiner picked up a 15-year-old female juvenile in Texas. Joiner allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile until December 2018.

Throughout this time, Joiner and the juvenile traveled through numerous states. He also allegedly photographed and video recorded sexual acts between himself and the juvenile and distributed the images via an electronic communication device.

On Dec. 6, 2018, Joiner allegedly physically assaulted and left the juvenile female on Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Illinois, after the juvenile tried to end the relationship. The juvenile was interviewed by the ISP and placed in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Joiner later contacted the juvenile and arranged to travel from Ohio to Lincoln, Illinois, to pick her up.

On Dec. 21, 2018, agents from the ISP Zone 4 Investigations-Violent Crimes Unit in Springfield and officers from the LPD located Joiner traveling southbound on I-55 near Lincoln. He was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor and possession of child pornography.

Joiner was incarcerated at the Logan County Jail. He pled guilty on Nov. 13, 2019.

“This case highlights the dangers of young people meeting strangers on social media,” Logan County State’s Attorney Bradley Hauge said. “The victim, in this case, showed extreme courage by escaping from her abuser and coming forward to talk with law enforcement. This sentence clearly shows that the horrific acts committed by Joiner will not be tolerated.”

He received credit for the 396 days he served in pre-trial detention, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his natural life.