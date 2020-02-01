The University of Illinois puts programs in China on pause due to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is suspending its programs in china for this semester out of caution regarding the coronavirus. This means students won’t be allowed to travel to china for anything university-related.

There are 150 students with ties to Wuhan china at the University of Illinois Campus. School administrators are doing what they can to slow the spread of the virus.

Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana public health district said every precaution is being taken.

“When people fly in from China right now, from Wuhan especially, they, when they come in, they get a card that tells them, if you get you know, the following symptoms, go call your healthcare provider and then go in for testing,” Pryde said.

The symptoms of the coronavirus are very similar to pneumonia, but for those who haven’t traveled to China recently having those symptoms wouldn’t mean you are at risk.