The Village of Bartonville cancels “no parking” snow ban

BARTONVILLE, Ill.– (UPDATE) At around 2:00 pm. Bartonville’s public works department canceled its “no parking” snow ban.
The Bartonville Public Works superintendent issued a snow ban noon Saturday and will be effective at 5:00 p.m. This ban will be effective for 48 hours.
