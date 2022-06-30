SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week.

These are the laws that become effective on July 1.

Laws related to mental health

Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education institution issues student identification cards to its students, the institution must provide contact information for certain suicide prevention and mental health resources on each student identification card. If an institution does not issue student identification cards to its students, the institution must publish the contact information on its website.

House Bill 1778: Provides that each school district that serves pupils in any of grades 6 through 12 and that issues an identification card to pupils in any of grades 6 through 12 shall provide contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988), the Crisis Text Line, and either the Safe2Help Illinois helpline or a local suicide prevention hotline or both on the identification card. Requires the contact information on the school’s or institution’s card to identify each helpline that may be contacted through text messaging. The contact information shall also be included in the student handbook and student planner if a student planner is custom printed by the school or institution.

Laws related to the Department of Children and Family Services

Senate Bill 0692: Provides that the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) shall:

Develop an appropriate licensing and monitoring system that recognizes the unique population and programming for youth served by the Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services program and

Maintain licensing staff who are knowledgeable of Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services program standards, as set forth by the Department of Human Services.

This law also provides that the Department of Human Services shall be responsible for the development and implementation of a training curriculum for host homes that recognizes the unique population and programming of youth served in Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services.

House Bill 1746: Provides that each school board must (rather than may) appoint at least one employee to act as a liaison to facilitate enrollment and transfer of records of students in the legal custody of the DCFS. School districts will be required (rather than encouraged) to designate a liaison to DCFS by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. For any student in the legal custody of the DCFS, the liaison must inform the Department’s Office of Education and Transition Services of a parent-teacher conference or any other meeting concerning the student that would otherwise involve a parent and must, at the option of the caseworker, allow the student’s caseworker to attend the conference or meeting. If a student is in the legal custody of the DCFS, the Department’s Office of Education and Transition Services must be informed before a school student record is destroyed or any information in that record is deleted and shall have the right to inspect and copy all school student permanent and temporary records.

Laws related to the Department of Human Services

House Bill 4999: Provides that all early intervention services shall be initiated as soon as possible but not later than 30 calendar days after the consent of the parent or guardian has been obtained for the individualized family service plan, in accordance with rules adopted by the Department of Human Services.

Laws related to municipal codes

House Bill 4326: Amends the Counties Code to provide that half of the 2% of the school facility occupation taxes, already collected and deposited into the Tax Compliance and Administration Fund, shall be distributed to the regional superintendent of schools to cover the costs in administering and enforcing the provisions of the school facility occupation taxes Section of the Code. This law does not raise taxes.

Senate Bill 3737: Amends the Counties Code so that the county boards of Kane County, Kendall County, and Will County may impose a judicial facilities fee to be used for the building of new judicial facilities. Provides that in setting a judicial facilities fee and in the design and construction of the facilities, the county board shall set the fee and design and construct the facilities with the concurrence of the Chief Judge of the applicable judicial circuit or the presiding judge of the county in a multi-county judicial circuit.

Laws related to flushable wipes

Senate Bill 0294: Provides that manufacturers must clearly and conspicuously label a relevant product as “do not flush” in accordance with specified requirements. Municipalities and counties have concurrent and exclusive authority to enforce the Act and to collect civil penalties for violations of the Act and may impose a civil penalty in the amount of up to $2,000 for the first violation of the Act, up to $5,000 for the second violation, and up to $10,000 for the third and any subsequent violation.

Laws related to education

House Bill 3223: Provides that a student may disclose mitigating factors, such as the student’s status as a parent, expectant parent, or victim of domestic or sexual violence, in suspension or expulsion hearings. Provides that home instruction or correspondence courses must be made available to students who are unable to attend school because of pregnancy-related conditions, parenting obligations related to the health of a child, or health and safety concerns arising from domestic or sexual violence. Includes attendance at a medical or therapeutic appointment and appointments with a victim services provider as a valid cause for absence from school. The purpose of this law is to ensure that Illinois schools have policies, procedures, and protocols in place that ensure children and students who are parents, expectant parents, or victims of domestic or sexual violence are identified by schools in a manner respectful of their privacy and safety, treated with dignity and regard, and provided the protection, instruction, and related accommodations and services necessary to enable them to meet State educational standards and successfully attain a school diploma.

Senate Bill 0662: Creates the School Social Work Shortage Loan Repayment Program. Provides that the Illinois Student Assistance Commission shall, each year, receive and consider applications from eligible social workers who are employed by a public elementary or secondary school in this State to encourage a grant recipient to use the financial assistance for the repayment of educational loans. Sets forth the purpose for giving priority under the program to applicants who are members of a racial minority.

House Bill 4580: Amends the Chicago School District Article of the School Code to require the Department of School Demographics and Planning (“DSP”) to evaluate the enrollment at existing schools in the school district to determine if there is a need to revise existing boundaries. Requires DSP to submit a written report of its findings, conclusions, and recommendations to the chief executive officer and the Chicago Board of Education. If it is determined that there is a need to revise any existing boundaries or establish attendance boundaries for new schools, requires DSP to develop and recommend any proposed changes to existing boundaries or proposed boundaries for new schools. Requires the Board to conduct public hearings on the proposed establishment of or changes to attendance boundaries and the chief executive officer’s recommendation prior to taking action on the establishment or revision of any attendance boundaries. Requires the Board to consider the factors of capacity, current and projected racial and ethnic considerations, geographic barriers, travel time and distance, and program considerations in making its decision on the establishment or revision of any attendance boundaries.

Laws related to insurance

House Bill 4595: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to provide that a contract between a pharmacy benefit manager or third-party payer and a 340B entity or 340B pharmacy shall not contain specified provisions. Provides that a violation by a pharmacy benefit manager constitutes an unfair or deceptive act or practice in the business of insurance, and that a provision that violates the prohibition on certain provisions in a contract between a pharmacy benefit manager or a third-party payer and a 340B entity that is entered into, amended, or renewed after July 1, 2022 shall be void and unenforceable. Provides that a Medicaid managed care organization or pharmacy benefit manager administering or managing benefits on behalf of a Medicaid managed organization shall not include specified provisions in a contract with a 340B entity or 340B pharmacy. Provides that a provision that violates the prohibition on certain provisions in a contract between a Medicaid managed care organization or its pharmacy benefit manager and a 340B entity entered into, amended, or renewed after July 1, 2022 shall be void and unenforceable.

House Bill 4703: Provides that when an insured receives emergency services or covered ancillary services from a nonparticipating provider or a nonparticipating facility, the health insurance issuer shall ensure that cost-sharing requirements are applied as though the services had been received from a participating provider or facility, and that the insured or any group policyholder or plan sponsor shall not be liable to or billed by the health insurance issuer, the nonparticipating provider, or the facility beyond the cost-sharing amount. Provides that health maintenance organizations and voluntary health services plans are subject to provisions of the Illinois Insurance Code concerning billing and cost sharing.