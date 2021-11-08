‘This is the biggest investment in our infrastructure since the Eisenhower administration,’ Illinois lawmakers react to infrastructure bill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package passed through Congress late on Friday. Now, it’s heading to his desk.

In Peoria on Monday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) said it’s going to improve things like public transportation, airports, and railways.

“You can look around, and you won’t have to look, probably past a block or two or three, and you’ll start seeing the impact of this. This is money for rebuilding our roads, rebuilding our bridges.” Congresswoman cheri bustos, d-IL

She said it also invests in broadband internet access nationwide and addresses clean drinking water. Bustos said it’s a monumental bill and says we’ll see the impacts of it soon.

“This is the biggest investment in our infrastructure since the Eisenhower administration. And there’s not a whole lot of people around these days that were alive when we, for instance, developed the interstate highway system,” said Bustos.

Friday night, Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) released a statement saying he is “disappointed” in the package’s passing.

“I’m beyond disappointed that President Biden and Democrats in Congress paired bipartisan infrastructure investment to their reckless, multi-trillion-dollar, tax-and-spending proposal. It’s time for Congress to stop the spending blowout and take action to address the supply chain crisis and get inflation under control. That’s what American families need,” he said.

“At a time when inflation is persisting and the prices of goods and services continue to rise, we cannot afford pouring over three-trillion dollars of new government spending into the economy, particularly after the Democrats passed their nearly-two-trillion-dollar spending bill earlier this year.” Congressmen Rodney davis, R-IL

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), said he supports the bill, and that it invests in broadband as well- an important part of the infrastructure in the 16th district.