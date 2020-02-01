Toby Keith tops 1st round of acts for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)– Country music star Toby Keith will hit the grandstand at the Illinois State Fair this summer, officials announced last week.

The multi-platinum selling singer will bring his “Country Comes to Town” tour to the capital city Aug. 16, toting hits such as “How Do You Like Me Now” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” after opening act Craig Morgan takes the stage.

Keith was among the stars announced in the first round of state fair acts. He’ll be joined by alternative rockers “Puddle of Mudd” on Aug. 20. hip hop Grammy winner LL Cool J on Aug. 19 and more.