Top 5 high schools in Illinois are all Chicago Public Schools, new rankings show

CHICAGO — A new ranking lists the best high schools in Illinois and the top five are all from Chicago.

According to U.S. News, the top five high schools in the state are the following Chicago Public Schools:

Walter Payton College Preparatory High School Northside College Preparatory High School Jones College Prep High School Whitney Young Magnet High School Lane Technical High School

Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-wide tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

The website also ranked top elementary schools in the state. The top five include four schools from the city.

The rankings are as follows:

Skinner North Elementary School Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center Decatur Classical Elementary School Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center Meadow Glens Elementary Schools — Naperville

