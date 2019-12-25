Breaking News
Treasurer returns $40K in unclaimed cash to Salvation Army

State News

CHICAGO, Ill.– The Illinois treasurer’s office has returned nearly $40,000 to the Salvation Army in Chicago.

The money comes from a program the office oversees that helps return unclaimed property or cash. The Salvation Army money comes from the estate of a man who passed away in 1999. The office has over $3 billion waiting to be claimed.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs says the office fulfilled about 236,000 claims worth more than $239 million in the fiscal year that ended in June 2019. He’s encouraging people to check the state’s website to check for unclaimed property. 

