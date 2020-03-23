Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
Three new COVID-19 cases throughout Tri-County; 1,285 cases statewide, death count up to 12

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Twelve people have died from COVID-19 and more than 230 positive cases have been reported since Sunday, Illinois health officials said Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there are an additional 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,285 cases in 31 counties; Monroe County has reported its first case.

Locally, the Peoria City/County Health Department said there are three new positive cases in the Tri-County area covering Peoria, Woodford, and Tazewell counties. Thirty-two tests are pending.

Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said two of the additional cases were in Peoria County and the other in Woodford; no cases have been reported in Tazewell County.

Hendrickson said the three people are self-isolating.

It was also announced Sunday that a McLean County woman in her 70s died due to contracting COVID-19. The total number of cases in McLean County is at eight.

The three new deaths were reported in Cook County and include two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

