Two $1M Powerball winners in Illinois — including 1 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two $1 million Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois — including one on the North Side of Chicago.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball: 22.

One ticket was sold in Chicago at an Amoco gas station at 1200 W. Belmont, the other was sold in Sterling at a Shell gas station at 2404 E. Lincolnway.

There were three other winning tickets in Illinois, two won prizes of $150,000, and one ticket won $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot of $730 million was won by a single lottery player in Maryland.