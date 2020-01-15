U of I president being offered a contract extension, pay raise

CHICAGO, Ill.–University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is being offered a new contract that extends his tenure four years and boosts his annual compensation by about 40 percent.

The contract would extend his presidency to 2024. His base pay would increase from $600,000 to $835,000, the university’s board of trustees revealed Tuesday. Officials noted that since Killeen became president in 2015, enrollment at the university system’s campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago has increased 9.5 % to 89,270 last fall.

Trustees are expected to vote on the new contract for Killeen on Thursday.