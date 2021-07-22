Unemployment rates down, jobs up in all Illinois metro areas compared to June 2020

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Labor Department released preliminary data Thursday showing there was an increase in nonfarm jobs in all 14 metro areas in Illinois over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

All metro areas saw a decrease in unemployment compared to numbers in 2020.

“As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, today’s data highlights the economic progress made from a year ago,” said Senior Advisor Andy Manar. “With reopening activities continuing to evolve, IDES is hard at work to provide reemployment services to those individuals who lost work and are looking to rejoin the workforce.”

Illinois’ fourteen metropolitan areas reported an increase in nonfarm jobs. Three metro areas had the largest cumulative percentage increase of jobs in the nonfarm sector over the past year: Springfield (+7.0%), Peoria (+6.6%), and Lake-Kenosha IL-WI (+5.8%).

In the Chicago metro area, there was an increase of 5.4% or 181,600 jobs in nonfarm employment.

All 14 metropolitan areas saw their unemployment rate decrease over the last year. Elgin Metro (-7.6 to 6.2%), Peoria MSA (-7.2 to 6.4%), Rockford MSA (-7.0 to 9.5%), and the Illinois section of St. Louis MSA (-7.0 to 5.7%) had the largest decreases in unemployment rates. Unemployment in the Chicago metro area fell by 6.5 points to 9.2%.

More information, as well as data by metropolitan area, can be found here.