University of Illinois administrators seek a tuition hike

CHICAGO (AP) — University of Illinois administrators have recommended raising tuition costs for in-state freshmen for the first time in six years.

Under the recommendation, freshmen entering the university for the 2020-21 academic year would pay 1.8% more to attend the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses, and 1% more to attend the Springfield campus.

In a statement released Wednesday, the university says the proposed tuition hike will strengthen efforts to attract and retain faculty across the University of Illinois system in response to record-high enrollment.

