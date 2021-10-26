UPDATE: Illinois police officer dies after gas station shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Pontoon Beach police officer died Tuesday just hours after being shot at a local gas station earlier that morning.

Speedway Gas Station in Pontoon Beach, Illinois

The shooting took place around 7:50 a.m. at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Illinois 111 and Interstate 270.

Illinois State Police say Officer Tyler Timmons approached a person in a suspected stolen vehicle. That individual then started firing at Timmons.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

Timmons was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to St. Louis for further treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later.