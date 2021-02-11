US Attorney John C. Milhiser announced resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — United States Attorney John C. Milhiser announced his resignation Thursday, Feb. 11.

The resignation will take effect Feb. 28.

Milhiser thanked Senators Duckworth and Durbin, and Representatives Davis, LaHood, and former Representative Shimkus for their support in recommending him as a nominee to President Trump in a press release.

Milhiser was nominated in August 2018 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2019. Pending Senate confirmation, Milhiser was appointed to the position by the federal judiciary in the Central District on Oct. 31, 2018.

“It has been an honor to serve as United States Attorney. I was privileged to work alongside the men and women in law enforcement across the 46 counties served by the office,” said Milhiser. “We owe these selfless public servants our gratitude as they risk their lives each day protecting all of us.”

During Milhiser’s tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office successfully prosecuted numerous defendants including the weeks-long trials of Brent Christenson who, in July 2019, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the June 2017 murder of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, and of 13 members of a Peoria street gang convicted and sentenced for acts of violence including murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.