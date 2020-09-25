Virtual Rally held to support Fair Tax amendment

CHICAGO — Illinois leaders held a virtual fair tax rally to encourage Illinoisans to vote for the Fair Tax Amendment Thursday.

Speakers at the event included Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter, and Illinois State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth.

Booth said Illinois’ current tax bracket doesn’t help those in the middle or lower class, but the fair tax amendment will change that.

“My mother, God rest her soul, used to say we better our communities when we help everybody. That’s exactly what the Illinois Fair Tax would do,” Booth said. “Of course, we need to get out and vote, tell our networks to get out and do the same.”

Lt. Governor Stratton said if the amendment is passed, millionaires and billionaires will have to pay their fair share and bring billions of dollars to the state.

More information can be found on the Vote yes for fair tax website.

